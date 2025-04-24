Kallas on Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine: This is not desire for peace - it is mockery of it

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas commented on Russia's deadly combined attack on Kyiv on Thursday, April 24.

"Russia declares its desire for peace, but launches a deadly air strike on Kyiv. This is not a desire for peace, it is a mockery of it. The real obstacle is not Ukraine, but Russia, whose military goals remain unchanged," the EU High Representative emphasized.

Massive combined shelling on April 24

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

The Russian attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 9 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The consequences of the attack are being recorded in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, 14 high-rise buildings were hit by the blast wave. Mostly, windows and balconies were damaged. Infrastructure is also damaged.

As a result of the combined strike in the Zhytomyr region, a rescuer was wounded and 4 units of the State Emergency Service were damaged. Private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave smashed windows in several apartment buildings.

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

A man and a child were injured in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of a hostile Russian attack.