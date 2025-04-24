Putin does not want peace, support for Ukraine needs to be strengthened - Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, commenting on the massive shelling on the night of April 24, 2025, stressed the importance of strengthening military support for Ukraine.

"If Russia wants peace, it only needs to stop attacking Ukraine. But Putin is doing the opposite. Tonight, he's bombing Kyiv again. Ukrainians are paying the highest price," he emphasized.

"To stop this aggressor in Europe, we need more support for Ukraine and military deterrence," the minister added.

Massive combined shelling on April 24

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

The Russian attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 9 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The consequences of the attack are being recorded in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, 14 high-rise buildings were hit by the blast wave. Mostly, windows and balconies were damaged. Infrastructure is also damaged.

As a result of the combined strike in the Zhytomyr region, a rescuer was wounded and 4 units of SES equipment were damaged. Private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave smashed windows in several apartment buildings.

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

A man and a child were injured in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of a hostile Russian attack.

