Russian shelling of Kindrashivka in Kupiansk region injures one person

On April 29, Russian troops attacked Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, and a person was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Around 2:00 p.m., the Russian military fired on the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district. A 65-year-old man was wounded. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. As a result of the attack, private households in the village were damaged.

Also, at approximately 1:30 p.m., an enemy FPV drone struck Perovske village in Zolochiv amalgamated territorial community: a house, power lines, and outbuildings were damaged.

