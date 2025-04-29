Invaders shelled Kherson with artillery, woman wounded – RSA
In the evening of April 29, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. A woman was wounded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).
"At about 8:20 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
A 70-year-old woman who was on the street was injured in the attack. She sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her back," the regional state administration said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password