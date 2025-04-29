ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3718 visitors online
News Russian strikes on Kherson
204 0

Invaders shelled Kherson with artillery, woman wounded – RSA

explosion

In the evening of April 29, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. A woman was wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).

"At about 8:20 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

A 70-year-old woman who was on the street was injured in the attack. She sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her back," the regional state administration said.

See more: Aftermath of enemy shelling in Kherson region: seven people wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13154) Kherson (1141) Khersonska region (2073) Khersonskyy district (185)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 