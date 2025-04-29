Aftermath of enemy shelling in Kherson region: seven people wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, aircraft and UAVs of various types. Twenty-two settlements came under enemy fire.

The Russians fired missiles from a helicopter at Olhivka, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Russian forces shelled Komyshany with artillery. Three local residents were injured: a 70-year-old man and two women aged 55 and 72 sustained concussions, blast injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. Three private houses were damaged.

The occupiers attacked a civilian car in Bilozerka using a drone. A 61-year-old man suffered a concussion, blast injuries, and a traumatic brain injury. The settlement also came under artillery fire. One of the shells struck a private household, damaging a garage where a 39-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were at the time. Both were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions. The garage, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russian forces also struck a shop in Shyroka Balka and private houses in Tavriiske, Tiahynka, and Stanislav using FPV drones.

Hostile artillery fire damaged a private house in Dniprovske, two residential buildings in Antonivka and the property of the monastery in Chervonyi Mayak.

In Sofiivka, soldiers of the occupying army dropped explosives from a drone onto the premises of an agricultural company, causing property damage. Another drone drop damaged an apartment building in Antonivka and a private house in Oleksandrivka.

Russian forces attacked a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using an FPV drone. The vehicle sustained damage, but fortunately, no one was injured. As a result of another drone-dropped explosive on a residential area, a 37-year-old man was injured; he was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg. Two more apartment buildings were damaged as a result of subsequent drone attacks.

