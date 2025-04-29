Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed 5 people, 4 wounded. PHOTOS

On 28 April, the Russian occupation forces shelled Donetsk region 33 times, resulting in 5 deaths and 4 injuries.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin

Volnovakha district

In Piddubne, Komarska community, 2 houses were damaged.

Pokrovskyi district

An industrial area was damaged in Dobropillia, and two buildings in Myrnohrad. A multi-storey building was damaged in Pokrovsk. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivska community, 3 people were killed and 9 private houses, an administrative building, a cafe and a shop were damaged. In Shakhove, 1 person died and 3 were injured.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 houses and a power line were damaged. In Sofiivka of Druzhkivka community, a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed, 7 private houses, a multi-storey building, 4 non-residential buildings and a power line were damaged; in Ivanopillia, a person was injured and 4 houses were damaged; in Bilokuzmynivka, 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

86 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 4 children.

