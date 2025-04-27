Occupiers dropped aerial bombs on private sector of Kostiantynivka: three civilians were killed and four more were wounded.. PHOTO

Today, on 27 April 2025, at 10:48 a.m., the occupiers carried out three air strikes on Kostiantynivka, resulting in the deaths of people.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy once again dropped a "FAB-250" with an UMPK module on the settlement.

The munitions hit the private sector. As a result of the attack, a married couple aged 47 and 48 and a 78-year-old pensioner sustained life-threatening injuries.

In addition, two women aged 67 and 73 and two men aged 77 and 83 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and bruises. Doctors assessed the condition of some of the victims as moderate. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

It is also reported that 21 households and cars were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.