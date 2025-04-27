Consequences of Russian attacks on Kharkiv region: one person killed and four injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Izium and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region came under Russian shelling, resulting in one death and one wounded.

The National Police Department in Kharkiv region told about the consequences of the enemy attacks, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers used guided aerial bombs, artillery and UAVs against civilians.

For example, about 10 aerial bombs hit the civilian infrastructure of Kupiansk district. Several dozen residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. Three women aged 61, 65, 60 and a 61-year-old man sustained various injuries. In the morning, during the rescue operations, the body of a dead man born in 1936 was found.

In Izium district, the premises of an idle civilian enterprise were damaged.





