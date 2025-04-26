Russians attacked Derhachi in Kharkiv region: enterprises damaged, two employees injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 26 April, Russian troops attacked the town of Dergachi in Kharkiv region, damaging two businesses and injuring two workers at one of them.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the Russian army attacked Dergachi at around 7:00 a.m. with attack drones. Two civilian businesses were damaged and fires broke out.

It is noted that two employees of one of the enterprises that came under fire - men aged 44 and 56 - were injured. Both victims were taken to hospital.

In turn, the State Emergency Service added that rescuers extinguished a fire at a civilian enterprise caused by enemy drone strikes.



It is reported that the fire, covering an area of 2,500 square metres, broke out in one of the warehouse buildings. A neighbouring warehouse building was damaged.



At 12:05, the fire was extinguished.

