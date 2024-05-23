Occupiers struck at Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs (updated)

Russian occupation forces strike again in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Mayor Terekhov said that the city was again under attack by the ruscists.

Later, the head of the RMA added that the occupiers hit Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs.

In Derhachi, one person was reported wounded.

As a reminder, on 23 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv, resulting in 7 dead and 16 wounded.

