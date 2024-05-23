Occupiers struck at Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs (updated)
Russian occupation forces strike again in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
Mayor Terekhov said that the city was again under attack by the ruscists.
Later, the head of the RMA added that the occupiers hit Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs.
In Derhachi, one person was reported wounded.
As a reminder, on 23 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv, resulting in 7 dead and 16 wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password