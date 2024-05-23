ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4329 visitors online
News War
2 388 8

Occupiers struck at Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs (updated)

Росіяни знову обстрілюють Харків

Russian occupation forces strike again in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Mayor Terekhov said that the city was again under attack by the ruscists.

Later, the head of the RMA added that the occupiers hit Kharkiv and Derhachi with GABs.

In Derhachi, one person was reported wounded.

As a reminder, on 23 May, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv, resulting in 7 dead and 16 wounded.

Watch more: Shelling of Kharkiv. Phone call that will never be answered. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (12987) Kharkiv (1264) Derhachi (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 