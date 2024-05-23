ENG
Shelling of Kharkiv. Phone call that will never be answered. VIDEO

A video from the site of the occupiers’ attack on Kharkiv was posted online, in which the ringtone of a phone call is heard from a black bag with a dead man.

According to Censor.NET, it is likely that one of the deceased's relatives is desperately trying to reach him.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On 23 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 6 people were killed and 11 were injured

