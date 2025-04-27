At night, Russian forces shelled Krasnopillia district in Sumy region, injuring 85-year-old woman. PHOTOS
On the night of 27 April, the enemy fired on one of the villages of the Krasnopillia district in the Sumy region. Five impact sites of strike-type UAVs were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
An 85-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. She was found near the site of the shelling by police officers and taken to a medical facility together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service.
In addition, a two-storey building, 4 private households and one civilian car were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password