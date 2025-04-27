Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 April, the enemy attacked the Zhytomyr region again. Civilian infrastructure was hit by kamikaze drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Bunechko.

As a result of the attack, a civilian was hospitalised with an acute stress reaction. At least 15 residential buildings, industrial premises and 4 cars were also damaged.

"The Russians are once again resorting to insidious repeated strikes during the liquidation of the consequences. This time, two National Police officers were injured in such a strike and are being treated," the statement said.

Some of the shahedis that attacked the Zhytomyr region were shot down. The falling debris caused fires in the open, which were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Read more: Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine – Air Force











