Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine – Air Force

Russians attack with shahed drones

On the evening of April 25, Russian occupiers launched attack drones at Ukraine. The first groups of UAVs were spotted in the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Enemy attack UAVs through Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region," it was reported at 10:18 pm.

"Movement of enemy strike UAVs from Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region," it was reported at 10:24 pm.

