Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones at night, injuring 35-year-old woman. PHOTOS

On 27 April, at night, the Russian armed forces attacked the Odesa region with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office

"A three-storey residential building and cars were damaged in the Odesa district. A 35-year-old local resident was injured and hospitalised," - the statement said.

