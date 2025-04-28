Russian drones kill pensioner in Chernihiv region – RMA

On the evening of April 28, Russian forces attacked the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region using drones, killing one person.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"A man was killed. He was 68 years old. A 38-year-old fellow villager rushed to help him despite the danger. He miraculously survived and was evacuated by police officers. Today’s target of the Russian strike was the home of an ordinary civilian, a retired farmer. The house was damaged. The Russians have taken another life. My condolences to the family of the deceased," the head of the administration said.

