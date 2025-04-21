ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15775 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
596 3

Occupiers struck enterprise in Chernihiv region with drones: fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the evening of April 21, Russian forces attacked an enterprise in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, using drones, fire broke out.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

The targeted facility specializes in logging. The drone strike caused a fire, and it is not the first time the site has been hit.

No casualties were reported. Emergency services responded promptly.

See more: Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region 193 times in week, 5 attacks were recorded yesterday. PHOTOS

Attack on an enterprise in Semenivka
Attack on an enterprise in Semenivka
Attack on an enterprise in Semenivka
Attack on an enterprise in Semenivka
Attack on an enterprise in Semenivka

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Chernihivska region (141) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (16) Semenivka (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 