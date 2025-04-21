Occupiers struck enterprise in Chernihiv region with drones: fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the evening of April 21, Russian forces attacked an enterprise in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, using drones, fire broke out.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

The targeted facility specializes in logging. The drone strike caused a fire, and it is not the first time the site has been hit.

No casualties were reported. Emergency services responded promptly.

