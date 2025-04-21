Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region 193 times in week, 5 attacks were recorded yesterday. PHOTOS

Last week, Russian attacks on Chernihiv region continued unabated. Twenty-six settlements in the region were under attack. A total of 193 attacks were recorded, with 383 explosions.

This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the Russian army launched 8 unguided aerial missiles and carried out 83 drone strikes.

As noted, Russian attacks have caused destruction. One of the enterprises on the border was damaged, as well as a passenger train carriage. In just one day, 13 buildings caught fire as a result of shelling in a village in Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

It is also noted that over the past day, 5 attacks and 10 explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region. The enemy attacked Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.





