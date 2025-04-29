3 252 0
UAV wreckage falls in Kyiv during repulsion of Russian air attack, fire breaks out
On the night of 29 April, the wreckage of an enemy drone fell in Kyiv.
This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.
"Medics have been called to the Desnianskyi district. A private house and cars are on fire. Emergency services are on their way," the mayor wrote.
As a reminder, on the evening of 28 April, Russians launched strike UAVs into Ukraine.
