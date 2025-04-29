Kharkiv under Shahed drones attack: residential high-rise is hit, 15 people injured (updated)

Late in the evening of April 29, Russian Shahed drones attack Kharkiv: three districts of the city are under attack.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions rocked the city, Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv are under attack," he wrote.

Later, Terekhov added that, according to preliminary information, one of the Shahed drones fell near a medical facility in Saltivskyi district.

Update

Later, Terekhov reported that an enemy drone hit a private house.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 4 people were injured in the attack on the city by Russian UAVs.

As of 10:54 p.m., 10 people were reported injured

The number of victims continues to grow. The mayor reports 15 victims.

There is also information about a hit to a high-rise building.

Read more: Aftermath of Shahed attack on Kharkiv: enterprise burning and houses damaged. PHOTOS