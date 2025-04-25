Aftermath of Shahed attack on Kharkiv: enterprise burning and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 April 2025, Kharkiv again came under attack by Russian UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, as a result of the massive hostile attack, a fire broke out on the territory of a civilian enterprise, and nearby private and apartment buildings were damaged.

Read more: Two people were injured in Russian MLRS strike on Kharkiv – Prosecutor's Office.













"Rescuers were working under the constant threat of repeated shelling, eliminating the consequences of the occupiers' terrorist attack. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to people," the statement said.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

On the evening of 24 April, Russian troops launched attack drones into Ukraine. Later, it became known that Kharkiv was attacked by Russian "shaheds", with civilian buildings hit and fires set.