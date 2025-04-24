Two people were injured in Russian MLRS strike on Kharkiv – Prosecutor’s Office.
On April 24, Russian troops fired a Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupianskyi district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As a result of the shelling, an 82-year-old woman was wounded. A 77-year-old resident suffered acute shock.
