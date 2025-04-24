Occupiers shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region: woman killed - RMA
On Thursday, 24 April, Russian troops fired on the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"A 68-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy shelling. At the time of the attack, she was in the yard of her house," the statement said.
The head of the RMA expressed condolences to the victim's family.
