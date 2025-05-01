Russian drone struck cargo terminal of Nova Poshta in Odesa; no casualties were reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the early hours of April 29, a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone struck the cargo terminal of Nova Poshta in Odesa, partially destroying the building.

The company announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the company, the drone failed to detonate, which helped prevent greater damage and potential casualties.

No employees were present at the time of the strike, so no injuries were reported. Nova Poshta has already deployed a mobile branch to handle parcels up to 30 kg and does not expect any delivery delays. As of 12:10, debris removal operations were ongoing, and the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

The company also announced it would contact customers whose parcels were destroyed and reimburse the cost.

