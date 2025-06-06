Three rescuers killed while clearing aftermath of strikes in Kyiv – Interior Ministry. PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv by Russian troops, there are casualties among rescuers.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

Three State Emergency Service rescuers were killed in Kyiv while responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes. They were working under fire to assist civilians. Another nine rescuers were wounded; several are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives, the statement said.

Five rescuers were also injured while extinguishing fires in Ternopil region. All are currently receiving medical treatment.

"A deep bow to our fallen heroes — unarmed, courageous, faithful to their oath, and devoted to their life-saving mission. Wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded," Klymenko added.

According to the minister, in total, the Russian attack overnight left three people dead and around 40 injured across Ukraine.

The SES confirmed the names of the three fallen rescuers: Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin, and Andrii Remennyi.

Read more: Russians fired on rescuers while extinguishing fire in Sloviansk: driver wounded. PHOTO







