News
Russians fired on rescuers while extinguishing fire in Sloviansk: driver wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 5 June, Russian troops opened fire on rescuers extinguishing a fire in Donetsk region. A driver was wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Russians fired again at rescuers this night, this time in Donetsk region, while they were extinguishing a fire caused by a previous shelling in Sloviansk," the statement said.

The driver of the fire and rescue unit was injured. He was promptly taken to hospital.

A fire truck was also damaged as a result of the shelling.

"We wish our colleague a speedy recovery. We do not stop. We continue to rescue and help," the SES wrote.

