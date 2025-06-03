ENG
News Shelling of Sloviansk
Ruscists attacked Sloviansk with UAV. Houses and school damaged

Night shelling of Sloviansk on 3 June 2025. What are consequences

Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with attack drones at night.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, 5 UAVs attacked the city.

"There were hits in the area of the Central Research Institute. High-rise buildings on Batiuk Street and Lane were damaged. Windows were smashed in them. But school No. 14 suffered the most," the statement said.

There were no casualties.

