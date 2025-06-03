Ruscists attacked Sloviansk with UAV. Houses and school damaged

Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with attack drones at night.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, 5 UAVs attacked the city.

"There were hits in the area of the Central Research Institute. High-rise buildings on Batiuk Street and Lane were damaged. Windows were smashed in them. But school No. 14 suffered the most," the statement said.

There were no casualties.

