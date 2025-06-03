Russian troops have advanced near Markove, Chasiv Yar, Odradne and Andriivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are making territorial advances in the Donetsk region.

This was written by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Markove (a village of Kostiantynivka urban community in Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Chasiv Yar (a city in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Odradne (a village of Velykonovosilkivska rural community in Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and in Andriivka (a village of Velykonovosilkivska rural community in Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Markove



Chasiv Yar



Odradne



Andriivka

Earlier, DeepState reported that the situation in the north of Sumy region continues to deteriorate due to constant enemy pressure and a large number of infantry.