Russian troops continue their advance in the Sumy region by applying constant pressure and deploying large numbers of infantry.

Ukrainian soldiers report that after striking enemy concentrations, the orcs manage to rush in with a new wave so quickly that it’s barely possible to keep up with taking them out.

Several settlements that may have already been captured are currently being verified, including: Kyndrativka, Vodolahy, and Oleksiivka. Russian infantry has been spotted in Kyndrativka — it is being targeted for destruction, but the numerical advantage is taking its toll, making it difficult to hold the village.

In Oleksiivka, enemy forces were halted on the northern outskirts, but the same tactic of continuous rushing is being used, resulting in intense fighting. Weather conditions have proven favorable for eliminating the katsaps, allowing for aerial operations and artillery fire.

At the same time, the enemy is approaching Yablunivka from different directions and attempting to break into Yunakivka — though it’s proving difficult, as the part of the village they are pushing into has been destroyed, leaving them with no foothold for consolidation.

The enemy has focused its efforts on advancing toward the settlement of Khotin, where a large number of infantry has been deployed. The route to the village offers significantly fewer obstacles, making it easier for enemy forces to approach. A key threat posed by this advance is that once the enemy reaches a distance of 20–25 kilometers, FPV drones will be able to reach the city of Sumy. Additionally, the northern part of Sumy region is dotted with elevated terrain, creating favorable conditions for such drone operations. There is currently no real counter to fiber-optic drone control systems, nor do we have numerical superiority in drones or operators to eliminate enemy drone crews.Therefore, the situation remains far from ideal, although Defense Forces personnel are making maximum efforts to hold back the enemy’s push.

DeepState separately emphasizes the acute shortage of personnel to stop the enemy, a problem frequently cited by frontline troops.

"They also note that priority in personnel deployment should be given to defensive operations," the observers added.

