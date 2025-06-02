1 704 2
Ruscists struck Sumy. Two women wounded. PHOTO
The Russian occupiers struck at Sumy around 10:15.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
There were hits to industrial infrastructure and residential areas.
"Two women, aged 57 and 43, sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling. The injured are being provided with medical aid.
All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
