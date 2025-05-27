ENG
During night and in morning, enemy attacked Sumy, damaging enterprise, transport and residential buildings. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have attacked Sumy twice since the night of 27 May. They attacked with UAVs and GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.

Around 1:30 a.m., a UAV hit the building of an industrial enterprise and damaged transport.

At about 4:30 a.m., an enemy air strike in another part of Sumy damaged at least 7 private houses and one two-storey building, as well as cars.

Preliminarily, in both cases, there were no casualties.

