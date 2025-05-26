Ruscists strike Sumy region with cluster munition: woman killed, injured reported. PHOTO (update)

Russian occupation forces struck a village in the Mykolaivka community of Sumy region using a cluster munition.

This was reported by the press service of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the attack, a 67-year-old woman was killed — she had been working in her garden near her home when Russian forces hit her property.

Another woman sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

A fire broke out at the impact site. Emergency responders are working at the scene.

Update

Later, the Regional Military Administration reported that a 74-year-old woman was in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

Additionally, a 45-year-old man was wounded during the shelling. He is in moderate condition.

"Russian forces struck the residential area of the Mykolaiv community today around 2 p.m. using cluster munitions. The strike hit the residential sector. This is yet another crime committed by Russia against peaceful civilians," the statement said.