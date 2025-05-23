Russia strikes residential area in Sumy region: fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the residential sector of the Bilopillia district, causing a fire.

This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The State Emergency Service extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the nearby apartments and an outbuilding," the statement said.

