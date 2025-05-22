ENG
Minus five "Zala" drones and one "Supercam": combat work of anti-aircraft drone operators in Sumy region. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the PRIME unit shot down five Russian Zala reconnaissance drones and one Supercam in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

