Minus five "Zala" drones and one "Supercam": combat work of anti-aircraft drone operators in Sumy region. VIDEO
Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the PRIME unit shot down five Russian Zala reconnaissance drones and one Supercam in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
