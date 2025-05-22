ENG
Two occupiers walking past their wounded accomplice, who is crawling towards them on all fours. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing two occupiers walking past their wounded accomplice, who was crawling on all fours towards them.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the surviving Russians took a quick glance at their accomplice and moved on.

Warning: Strong language!

