11 442 23
Two occupiers walking past their wounded accomplice, who is crawling towards them on all fours. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing two occupiers walking past their wounded accomplice, who was crawling on all fours towards them.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the surviving Russians took a quick glance at their accomplice and moved on.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password