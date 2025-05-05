A video was posted online showing an occupier walking along a path, with his accomplice crawling behind him on all fours.

According to Censor.NET, nothing is known about the reasons for this behaviour.

"A Russian terrorist is walking his friend like a dog. Perhaps the crawling orc has done something wrong and is now being walked on a leash, or he may have been drunk to that point. It's hard to guess what's in their heads," the commentary to the post reads.

Watch more: Lavrov discusses quadrovers movement with Armenian delegation: "They dress up as dogs and walk like animals". VIDEO

Watch more: Priest from Russian Orthodox Church proposes to ban quadrobists from using toilet paper: "Let them lick it like cat". VIDEO