Lavrov discusses quadrovers movement with Armenian delegation: "They dress up as dogs and walk like animals". VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the quadrovers movement at a meeting with the Armenian delegation.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the meeting discussing this topic was posted on social media.

"They dress up as dogs and walk around like animals," Lavrov told the Armenian representatives.

Quadrobists are people, mostly teenagers, who imitate the actions and habits of animals. In various publications, this is perceived as a subculture and/or a special unofficial sport.

