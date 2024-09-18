CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Collective Security Treaty Organisation poses threats to his country's security, existence, and sovereignty. This was the reason for the freezing of Yerevan's participation in the CSTO.

Censor.NET reports citing Novosti Armenia.

"We have frozen our participation not only because the CSTO does not fulfil its defence commitments to Armenia, but also because, in our opinion, the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence, sovereignty and statehood," Pashinyan said.

According to him, there are many discussions about restoring Armenia's relations with the CSTO.

"I have previously stated that we will resume our participation only if the questions raised are answered in a concrete way. Exactly two years have passed since then, and not only have no answers been given, but it is obvious that they will not be given. And the longer it takes and the more unconvincing the answers are, the more likely it is that every second we are approaching the point of no return and no one will have a legitimate right to blame us for this," the Armenian Prime Minister added.

As a reminder, in February 2024, Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country would withdraw from the CSTO.

The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is a military and political bloc that includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organisation was established on 15 May 1992. Russian authorities are trying to present the CSTO as an alternative to NATO.