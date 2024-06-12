Armenia will leave CSTO and will not return, - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his country will withdraw from the CSTO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Azatutyun.

During the ‘government hour’ in the parliament, responding to a remark by an opposition deputy, why Armenia, expressing dissatisfaction with the CSTO, does not withdraw from it, Pashinyan said: "We will leave. We will decide when".

"What do you think? What is the next step? Do you think we will go back? No, there is no other way. Don't worry, we will not go back,’ the Armenian prime minister added.

What is the CSTO?

The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is a military and political bloc that includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The organisation was established on 15 May 1992. The Russian authorities are trying to present the CSTO as an alternative to NATO.

Earlier, Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO.