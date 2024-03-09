Armenia is considering EU membership, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is considering applying for membership in the European Union as it seeks to establish closer ties with the West amid tensions with its traditional ally Russia.

He said this in an interview with the Turkish TV channel TRT World, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, many new opportunities are being discussed in Armenia, and it will not be a secret if I say that membership in the European Union is among them," he said.

The Armenian Foreign Minister was speaking on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The Foreign Minister noted that the people of Armenia have European aspirations. According to Mirzoyan, the European Union and the United States support democratic reforms in Armenia.

Mirzoyan stressed that it is important for Armenia to expand its circle of partners and allies. This includes deepening relations with the US and EU, the East, and India.

"It is also a priority to settle relations with our neighbours," he added.