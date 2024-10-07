ENG
News
12 103 65

Lavrov: War in Ukraine will continue until all threats from Kyiv are eliminated

лава МЗС РФ Сергій Лавров про завершення війни в Україні

Foreign Minister of the aggressor country Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would be ready to complete the so-called "special military operation" only if the threats posed by Ukraine are "eliminated".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the American magazine Newsweek.

Lavrov reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had previously named the relevant prerequisites for the settlement of the "JFO".

These include, in particular, the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as the "recognition of territorial realities" that are allegedly enshrined in the Russian constitution.

According to the Russian minister, Ukraine "responded to this statement with an armed invasion of the Kursk region on 6 August".

"Kyiv's patrons, represented by the United States and other NATO countries, want to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia. In these circumstances, we have no choice but to continue the 'special military operation' until the threats posed by Ukraine are eliminated," Lavrov added.

Лавров

Author: 

