Talks on settlement are irrelevant after Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talk of a "settlement" in the war against Ukraine is irrelevant after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
"After Kyiv's adventure in the Kursk region, talk of a settlement is irrelevant," the occupying country's Foreign Minister said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password