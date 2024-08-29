ENG
Talks on settlement are irrelevant after Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Lavrov

Лавров про перемовини після Курської операції

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talk of a "settlement" in the war against Ukraine is irrelevant after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"After Kyiv's adventure in the Kursk region, talk of a settlement is irrelevant," the occupying country's Foreign Minister said.

