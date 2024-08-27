ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9686 visitors online
News
5 848 22

Lavrov: Ukraine’s demand to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia is blackmail

Міністр закордонних справ РФ Сергій Лавров 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described Ukraine's demands to use British Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation as blackmail.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by the TASS propaganda agency.

Lavrov also noted that the West is "stumbling" into an escalation with Russia and does not want to avoid it.

The Russian minister reminded that Russia has a doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, "which is currently being clarified".

Read more: Discussions on second peace summit contain "unacceptable approaches for Russia" - Lavrov

Лввров

Earlier, the media reported that the United Kingdom has been waiting for more than a month for the United States to agree to Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia.

At the same time, the United States said that it had not received a request from the United Kingdom for permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory.

Author: 

Lavrov (266) rocket (1569) Russia (11645)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 