Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described Ukraine's demands to use British Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation as blackmail.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by the TASS propaganda agency.

Lavrov also noted that the West is "stumbling" into an escalation with Russia and does not want to avoid it.

The Russian minister reminded that Russia has a doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, "which is currently being clarified".

Earlier, the media reported that the United Kingdom has been waiting for more than a month for the United States to agree to Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia.

At the same time, the United States said that it had not received a request from the United Kingdom for permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory.