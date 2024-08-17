For more than month, Britain has been waiting for US to approve use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine to attack Russian Federation - Times

Great Britain said that it had sent a request to the US regarding permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation more than a month ago, but there is still no answer.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, The Times writes about it.

"As the pressure increases in the West with the demand to soften the rules on the use of long-range weapons, Britain is waiting for the approval of the US before giving the green light to the Ukrainians," the publication says.

As a source in the British government told the publication, London's request to Washington on this topic came more than a month ago, "and officials are still waiting (answers to the request. - Ed.)."

A second British government source confirmed that "discussions about the use of Storm Shadow with allies are still ongoing", while a third MoD source called it "a routine process in the US".

"It is clear that while the UK wants to give Ukraine the freedom to do whatever it wants with its long-range weapons, this requires consensus from allies, including the US, France and a third undisclosed NATO country," The Times quoted the official as saying.

It is also recalled that the representative of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, admitted at a briefing on Thursday that the US is "concerned about the escalation" when it comes to Ukraine's use of long-range weapons for strikes. She also suggested that such weapons are not needed to help Ukraine liberate its territory.

In addition, the article notes that the US chargé d'affaires in the UK, Matthew Palmer, distanced himself from the notion that the US had a say in the matter in an interview with Radio Times to be broadcast on Sunday, saying that the conditions under which British weapons may be used are a matter of agreement between Great Britain and Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that Ukraine can freely use British weapons on the territory of Russia, with the exception of Storm Shadow.

It was also noted that during the offensive in the Kursk region, Ukraine probably used British Challenger tanks.