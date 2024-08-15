According to UK government policy, the use of any weapons provided to Ukraine must comply with international law. Military assistance is aimed at helping the Ukrainian military defend itself against Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Times, this statement was made by the UK Ministry of Defence.

"There has been no change in the UK government's policy. According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has a clear right to self-defence against Russia's illegal attacks. This does not exclude operations on the territory of Russia," the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

It is noted that Ukraine can freely use British weapons in Russia, with the exception of Storm Shadow.

Former British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace suggested that the same rules apply to Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region.

"If these attacks are aimed at destroying the logistics and infrastructure supporting the invasion of Ukraine, then it is perfectly legal to use British weapons," he added.

Now, according to The Times, the weapons provided to the Ukrainians by the UK will soon be seen on the battlefield in the Kursk region, alongside already confirmed weapons from other Western countries.

Read more: AFU operation in Kursk region shows that Ukraine is tired of Western restrictions - The Times

At the same time, the newspaper writes that behind the scenes, the ministers are trying to convince the allies to approve Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Russia.

As British Defence Secretary John Healey said during a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, as Ukrainian forces continue their "courageous fight against Russian aggression", they discussed the need to "support Ukraine as long as necessary and supply vital equipment".

As a reminder, during the offensive in the Kursk region, Ukraine allegedly used British Challenger tanks.