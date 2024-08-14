AFU operation in Kursk region shows that Ukraine is tired of Western restrictions - The Times

Ukrainian troops have been advancing in the Kursk region, a strategically important part of Russia, for a week. Ukraine is seeking US permission to use US weapons during the fighting in Kursk.

It is noted that over time, Ukraine will want to use more Western weapons, such as US-made ATACMS missiles, to hit airfields deep inside Russia. If so requested, Washington could signal approval without explicitly agreeing.

"This will give Ukrainians some leverage in future peace talks. Or Zelenskyy can simply move on," said Roger Boyce, a journalist with the newspaper.

The Kursk operation was organized to play to the strengths of the Ukrainian army - mobility, improvisation, speed of decision-making - and to highlight Putin's lack of confidence in his own abilities," The Times emphasises.

The newspaper believes that the Ukrainian president's ambition is to force Putin to redeploy Russian troops from eastern Ukraine to defend Kursk, and thus force the Russian dictator to face the politically uncomfortable choice of increasing the number of troops through general mobilisation.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OGT Tavria, Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region

