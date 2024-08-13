Ukraine controls 74 settlements in Kursk region - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.

"I am constantly in touch with Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi: reports on the frontline and our operation in the Kursk region. Despite difficult, intense fighting, the advance of our forces in Kursk continues, and the exchange fund for our country is replenished.

There are 74 settlements under Ukrainian control. Inspections and stabilisation measures are being carried out there. Humanitarian solutions for these areas are being developed.

I am grateful to our soldiers for their heroic service.

Preparations for our next steps continue," the President said.

