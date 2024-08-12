"Kursk" disaster is symbolic beginning of Putin’s rule, and now it is clear that it is end for him - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

24 years ago, the Kursk submarine disaster was the symbolic beginning of the reign of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, and now it seems to be the end for him, and this is Kursk as well.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

"We see Russia's actual progress under Putin: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk disaster, the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now we can see what is the end for him. And Kursk is also the end. The catastrophe of his war.

It always happens to those who disregard people and any rules. Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will definitely ensure it.

I thank everyone who helps! Glory to everyone who is fighting, who is working for Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

