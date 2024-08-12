Zelenskyy officially confirms that Ukraine is conducting operation in Kursk region. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where he heard a report from Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on our defensive actions at the front and the operation in the Kursk region.

"The most important thing was the report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on our defensive actions at the front and the operation in the Kursk region. We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their resilience and decisive actions. Among other things, we instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs, other government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine to prepare a humanitarian plan for the area of the operation.

There was a report by the economic bloc, First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. We are increasing the share of Ukrainian production in public procurement. The government is preparing long-term contracts for our companies for 5-10 years.

A few more instructions. To the Coordination Headquarters, the DIU, the SSU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs - to prepare a clear and transparent strategy for the return of our people from Russian captivity. To the Ministry of Defence and diplomats - to present a list of necessary actions on our part to obtain permission from our partners to use long-range weapons to defend our territory," Zelenskyy said.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defense, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

