UN Secretary-General has no information on events in Kursk region of RF: "We have no representatives in area"

The UN cannot confirm any information provided by the media regarding the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We do not have representatives in the area, so we cannot confirm the reports," he said, noting that "all parties involved must act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians."

"We need more information about what's going on to understand exactly what the nature of the conflict in the Kursk region is," said Huck, adding that the UN will try to get more information about these events.

According to Huck, such incidents "raise the risk of a worrying escalation of the crisis."

When asked by an Ukrinform own correspondent to clarify what kind of escalation the UN is afraid of - "will Russia start a war against Ukraine?" - the deputy spokesman said: "We want to make sure that in all the actions that the parties take on the ground, they try to avoid anything that could lead to an expansion of the crisis itself."

Huck also emphasized the need to "resolve the crisis on the basis of the UN Charter and General Assembly resolutions."

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defense, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.